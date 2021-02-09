NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.6% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $197,761,000 after buying an additional 127,797 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 996,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 214,948 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.31.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,769 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.02. 21,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,115. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $188.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of -354.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

