O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.75 EPS.

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. 1,096,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UFS downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

