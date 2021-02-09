Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $5.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 173,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $966,238.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,489,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,013,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Insiders sold a total of 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,675 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,749,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 568,160 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $3,099,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 954,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 394,011 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.5% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 293,554 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.98 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

