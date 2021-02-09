Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Oaktree Strategic Income has a payout ratio of 84.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.16 million, a PE ratio of -203.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $91,953.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,023,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,925,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,068,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,331,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,118 shares of company stock valued at $187,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

