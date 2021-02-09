Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes $238,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 128.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $96,645,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $69,483,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FedEx by 92.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after buying an additional 223,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX stock opened at $257.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.38. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

