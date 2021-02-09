Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,528,957 shares of company stock valued at $415,533,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.43. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

