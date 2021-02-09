OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Price Target Increased to C$2.85 by Analysts at CIBC

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -9.46. OceanaGold Co. has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$4.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.44.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

