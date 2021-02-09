OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,875,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,699 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $4,978,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,394 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $421,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,100.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

