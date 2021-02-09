Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,589,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,397 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 622,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,853,000 after purchasing an additional 899,189 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $71,825,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,315,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $80.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

