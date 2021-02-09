Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,642 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $108,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after acquiring an additional 899,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,429,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after acquiring an additional 622,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after acquiring an additional 387,064 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

