ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CEO Sells $7,372,650.00 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $81.98.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

