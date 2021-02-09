ONE (NYSE:AONE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

One (NYSE:AONE) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 268,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 200,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ONE stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of One (NYSE:AONE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.22% of ONE at the end of the most recent quarter.

ONE Company Profile (NYSE:AONE)

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

