OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 54,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,341. OneMain has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $56.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays upgraded shares of OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

