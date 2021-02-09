OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,589.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in OP Bancorp by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in OP Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OP Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Read More: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.