Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price.

LUMN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.