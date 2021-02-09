Opus (OPT) Price Down 56.8% Over Last 7 Days

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Opus has a market cap of $229,784.47 and $277.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Opus has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.71 or 0.01066442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.25 or 0.05425489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022806 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00030402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039282 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

