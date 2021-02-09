Orbitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $729,201.75 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $729,201.75 and $65.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,519.96 or 0.99636192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030748 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.49 or 0.00984140 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00274206 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.00210568 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00082007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001759 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00029942 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

