Orchid Market Cap Reaches $164.84 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $164.84 million and $34.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.01062929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.85 or 0.05400860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00020449 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00038706 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

