Orion Protocol Hits Market Cap of $101.23 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00012967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $101.23 million and $20.07 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00246338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00077171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00068632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00092998 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062691 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn.

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

