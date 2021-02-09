Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01

Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.13. Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 1,572,961 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00.

About Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold Projects consisting of 49% interest in three investigation permits in Salamanca province and 44% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province, western Spain.

