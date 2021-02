Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) (CVE:OSU) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) (CVE:OSU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.31. Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.49 million and a P/E ratio of -22.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33.

About Orsu Metals Co. (OSU.V) (CVE:OSU)

Orsu Metals Corporation (ÂOrsu or the ÂCompanyÂ) is a publicly-traded company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands. The Company's shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (ÂTSX-VÂ) under the symbol OSU. The corporate office of the Company is located at Unit 1 – 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, B.C., Canada, V4B 1E6.

