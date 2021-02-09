Oshkosh Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend payment by 41.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,680 shares of company stock worth $3,255,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

