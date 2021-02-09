Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 10th

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of OTTR opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.33.

OTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.