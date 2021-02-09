Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report sales of $178.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.70 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $123.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $722.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.30 million to $726.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $741.17 million, with estimates ranging from $729.90 million to $762.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

