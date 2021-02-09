Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,270,000 after purchasing an additional 214,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. 140166 lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

