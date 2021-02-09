Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. 140166 assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.62 and a 200 day moving average of $181.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

