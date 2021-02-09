Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.02. 107,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,535,528. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18.

