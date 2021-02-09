Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $353,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,775. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.