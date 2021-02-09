Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. 18,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,683. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.