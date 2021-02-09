Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,449 shares of company stock valued at $17,100,939 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.91.

NYSE AMP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.06. 4,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

