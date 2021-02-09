Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,068 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,918,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $945,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 48,640 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $13,240,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 154,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $245.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.76 and a 200-day moving average of $215.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

