Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Friday. Danske cut Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

PANDY opened at $26.12 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

