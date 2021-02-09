Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) (LON:PAT) Shares Gap Up to $23.80

Shares of Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) (LON:PAT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $25.00. Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 71,162 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £22.22 million and a PE ratio of -19.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.69.

About Panthera Resources PLC (PAT.L) (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

