Pantos (PAN) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Pantos has a market cap of $1.45 million and $52,013.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Pantos token can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00050036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00214491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063264 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00197443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00070628 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,706 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos.

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.