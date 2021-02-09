Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

PZZA stock opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,534 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 226.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after buying an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after buying an additional 199,126 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,335,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 125,896 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

