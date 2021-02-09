Parallel Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

