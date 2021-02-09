Parallel Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,209 shares of company stock worth $5,920,270. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

