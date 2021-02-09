Parallel Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR opened at $146.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average of $145.15. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

