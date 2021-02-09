Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $628.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $592.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $648.39.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

