Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,783,000.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $50.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

