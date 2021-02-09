Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.