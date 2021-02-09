Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Yelp during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Yelp during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Yelp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yelp by 181.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YELP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $12,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YELP opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

