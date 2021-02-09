Paramount Group (PGRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PGRE stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho downgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

