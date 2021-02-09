Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PARXF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

PARXF opened at $17.01 on Monday. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

