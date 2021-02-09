Park City Group (PCYG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 9.63%.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $145.47 million, a P/E ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 1.58. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

