Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $116,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 233,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

PH traded down $7.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.18. 12,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,427. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

