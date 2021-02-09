Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $350.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.86.

Shares of PH stock opened at $278.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.82. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $293.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. Insiders sold 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,103,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

