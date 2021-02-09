Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.8% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $51,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $727.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $726.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,586 shares of company stock worth $30,290,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

