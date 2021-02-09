Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $15.43 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,785. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

