Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,727. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $251.15.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

